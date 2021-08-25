The Clinton High School football team will begin its 2021 season on Friday night as they travel to Melbourne to take on the Bearkatz. The Yellowjackets are coming off a 2-9 season in 2020 in one of the most unusual seasons ever in Arkansas high school football history due to the COVID-19 pandemic at one point it was not even certain that there would be a season. The teams last season had a very short window of practice and preparation for the season with teams around the state not allowed to use school facilities until June 1. Once the season began there was always the issue of contact tracing and quarantine with players missing games in fact the Jackets played without 18 players in a week two game at Huntsville. In spite of all the uncertainty and adversity a young Clinton squad improved each week winning two of its final three games and playing in the playoffs for a school record fifth straight season.
The coaching staff returns intact for the 2021 season. Long-time head coach Chris Dufrene returns for his twentieth season. Dufrene is the winningest coach in school history with 128 wins. Assistant coaches Joe Hudson, Jessie Wilson, and Jordan Benson return giving the Yellowjackets and the program continuity and stability in the coaching staff.
Clinton hopes to have a bounce back season in 2021 and that begins with a number of returning skill players on offense. Clinton returns 14 starters from last season with seven on both offense and defense. All-Conference junior Harley Tobin returns for his second year as the starting quarterback. Tobin completed 105 passes last season for 1,531 yards and eight touchdowns while running for five more. The Yellowjackets backfield returns pretty much intact with Cody Davis, Nick Epley, Jacob Hutto, Nathan Witt, along with sophomore Zane Widner who played quarterback in junior high. Epley had over 1,100 yards combined last season rushing and receiving. Witt returns after missing the final nine games of the season last year due to injury. Junior Brody Emberton moves from wingback to wide receiver and joins other receivers Spencer Bannister and Austin Lynch. Emberton had two big touchdown receptions last year one against Bald Knob and the other against Heber Springs. Up front the Jackets return four offensive linemen with experience in Ashton Hoyle, Alex Lowder Carlos Nava, and Josh Witt. Witt was also All-Conference while playing tackle on defense where he made 51 tackles on the season. The Yellowjackets return several experienced players in the secondary including leading tackler Epley (68 tackles) at safety along with Bannister, Emberton, Lynch, and Witt with Widner expected to provide help at safety.
Clinton looks to avenge last season’s opening game 50-21 loss to Melbourne on Friday night. It was the first win by the Bearkatz over the Yellowjackets in the five games the two teams have played in the series which began in 2016. The Katz are led by new head coach Casey Moreland who was an assistant last year at Warren and are coming off an 8-3 season and a second round playoff appearance in 2020.
Yellowjacket Notes:
All games as they have been since 1979 will be broadcast live on radio station KHPQ 92.1 and for the second straight season the games will be live streamed on the Yellowjacket sports network that can be found on the KHPQ Facebook page as well as KHPQ sports on YouTube.
Membership drive is currently underway for the Clinton Yellowjacket Booster Club. All money raised by the Booster Club goes right back into Yellowjacket athletics and the spirit squads. Support of the Booster Club along with the school allows the Clinton athletic program to be very competitive in all sports. The Booster Club tent will be set up at the football games or you can contact Angela Bradford or Philip Jones about becoming a member or becoming a sign sponsor. Also ask about the Gold Card that can get you into all Clinton Athletic events.
2021 will mark the 81st season of Yellowjacket Football which began in 1939 and has been played continuously since then except for the World War II years of 1943 and 1944.
