Clinton Yellowjacket baseball team finished a tough week with a 15-0 win over Valley Springs. The Yellowjackets had three heart breaking losses to Bald Knob, Pangburn, and Southside Bee Branch earlier in the week. The Jackets had led in all three losses. On Friday Clinton bounced back scoring 15 runs on 6 hits and getting great pitching from Ty Dodd who went all the way giving up only 2 hits in shutting out the Tigers.
Clinton opened the game with two runs in the first inning on only one hit. In the secdon inning the Yellowjackets extended the lead to 5-0. Singles by Russ Hensley and Jobe Chalk knocked in runs for the Jackets. Clinton put the game away in the third inning scoring four times on two hits and two walks. Trammell Hastings got a hit in the inning and Hensley picked up his second hit driving in a couple of runs. The Yellowjackets ended the game on the 15-run mercy rule in the fourth inning scoring five times. Valley Springs pitchers walked four Jacket hitters in the inning along with hitting one hitter as well. Zac Alexander, Clinton’s only senior, singled knocking in two runs, in his final regular season at bat for the Yellowjackets to end the game. Dodd was the winning pitcher going four innings giving up only two hits striking out six and no walking no one. Dodd only pitched to two batters over the minimum.
On Monday Clinton traveled to Bald Knob to play a game against the Bull Dogs that was originally scheduled for the preceding Friday. The Yellowjackets led the entire way until the Bull Dogs scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win 20-19. It was Bald Knobs only lead of the game. On Tuesday, the Jackets hosted Pangburn in a conference game and led early in that game before losing 17-7. On Wednesday Clinton played its third game in three days playing Southside Bee Branch. Once again, the Yellowjackets led until the Hornets came back in the seventh inning to win 16-7.
Clinton is now 15-12 on the season. The fourth seeded Yellowjackets will open district tournament play on Monday against fifth seeded Cave City. The tournament will be played at Harding Academy in Searcy.
