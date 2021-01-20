Clinton took two of three conference games in the past week to remain in a tie for first place with Harding Academy in the conference 2-3A race. The Yellowjackets lost a last second heartbreaker at Harding Academy on Monday before beating Rosebud at home on Tuesday and Mt. View on the road Friday. The Jackets are now 12-4 overall and 7-2 in conference play.
Clinton traveled to Searcy on Monday to take on the Harding Academy Wildcats. Harding coming off a state championship in football had played only 5 games on the season. The Yellowjackets jumped out to a quick nine-point lead at the end of the first quarter and built their largest lead of 12 points midway thru the 2nd quarter before Harding cut the lead to seven at 31-24 at the half. Jasper Burgess had a big 1st half scoring 14 points. The Jackets increased their lead to 8 points 42-34 heading into the 4th quarter. Clinton went cold in the 4th quarter scoring only 5 points. The Yellowjackets still held the lead 40-32 with 2 minutes left in the game and 47-45 with 1:16 left. Harding tied the game at 47-47 with a minute left in the game. Clinton missed with a chance to take the lead and the Wildcats worked the clock down for the final shot and a 3-point basket at the buzzer by Caden Sipe gave Harding a 50-47 win. Burgess led the Yellowjackets with 19 points.
On Tuesday Clinton hosted Rosebud at Yellowjacket Arena. Coach Cole Gardner’s veteran team jumped out to big lead in the 1st half against Rosebud’s talented but sophomore laden team 41-18. In the 2nd half the Yellowjackets played everybody on their way to a 71-48 win. Burgess with 16, Harrison Hall with 15, and Zac Alexander with 10 led the Jackets in scoring as nine players scored in the game for Clinton.
On Friday, the Yellowjackets traveled to Mt. View a team they had defeated just eight days prior. In the previous meeting Mt. View held the Jackets to only 14 1st half points but it was a different story Friday as Clinton jumped out to 16-6 1st quarter lead and never looked back in a 57-40 victory. Clinton led by as many as 27 points in the second half at 50-23.
Clinton senior girls win one of three games on the week
The Clinton Lady Yellowjackets took one of three conference games this past week against very good competition. The Yellowjackets lost a close game at Harding Academy on Monday in the final seconds before bouncing back Tuesday to defeat a very good Rosebud team, at Yellowjacket Arena, and then finished the week with a loss at Mt. View against one of the top 3A teams in the state. The Lady Jackets are now 13-5 on the season and 6-3 in conference play.
On Monday in Searcy Clinton trailed most of the game against Harding Academy. The Yellowjackets scored only 6 points in the 1st quarter and fell behind 12-6. The Jackets scored 15 straight points to start the 2nd quarter to briefly take the lead but went into halftime trailing 32-30. The Wildcats extended their lead at the end of the 3rd quarter 43-39. Harding held the lead until 10 seconds remined in the game when Clinton’s Kylie Lassiter scored to tie the game. Harding’s leading scorer Calle Citty (28 points) was fouled with 5 seconds left and she hit two free throws to give the Wildcats a 54-52 win. Reese McDonald with 14 points and Lassiter with 12 points led the Jackets in scoring. The Jackets were only 8-19 at the free throw line.
On Tuesday at home the Lady Yellowjackets defeated Rosebud. The game was tight throughout with five points being the biggest lead for either team. The Ramblers suffered a loss in the 2nd quarter when their outstanding junior Kendall Rooks left the game with a lower leg injury and did not return. The Jackets led 26-25 at the half but trailed 36-35 heading into the 4th quarter. The game was tied at 42 with five minutes left in the game and at 50 with 1:45 left in the 4th quarter. Clinton took a two-point lead with 1:15 to play and then hit five straight free throws to seal the win 57-52. The Yellowjackets hit 20 of 25 free throws including 12-16 in the 4th quarter. Katie McJunkins scored 17 points to lead the Jackets including going 14-14 at the free throw line including 8-8 in the 4th quarter. Reese McDonald chipped in 13 followed by Alexa Booher with 12 for Clinton.
On Friday, the Lady Yellowjackets played Mt. View for the 2nd time in eight days. Mt. View won the previous meeting 56-39. The Jackets played Mt. View close for most of the 1st quarter before giving up five points in the final five seconds and trailed 18-10. Mt. View outscored the Jackets 43-25 the rest of the way giving the defending state champions a 61-35 win. McDonald led Clinton with nine points.
Clinton basketball notes
Johnnie Mayall, known as J. C, one of the final reaming members of the 1953 Clinton State Basketball champions passed away on January 1st at the age of 85 at his home in Stuttgart. Mr. Mayall was the manager of both the basketball and football teams while in high school at the Clinton Vocational Training School. The Clinton Jr. Boys won all three games they played this past week with wins over Harding, Rosebud, and Mt. View. The Jr. girls won both of their games last week extending their winning streak to eight games. The Jr. girls opened the season losing their first four games. Abigail Parks has averaged 14 points a game over the winning streak. The Yellowjackets and Lady Jackets play important conference games this week as they play host to Cave City on Tuesday and Harding Academy on Friday night. The Yellowjackets only two conference losses have come to Cave City and Harding.
