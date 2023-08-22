The 2023 version of the Clinton Yellowjacket football team is set to open the season on Friday night at historic Jim Tumlison Field.
The team that has gone through a winter in the weight room, a spring filled with on field practice, and a summer of 7 on 7 and team camps will play host to the Cave City Cave Men in a non-conference game. The season will mark the 82nd year of Yellowjacket Football dating back to the inaugural season of 1939.
Clinton is coming off a good 2022 season going 7-4. The Jackets earned their 7th consecutive trip to the playoffs in 2022 extending a school record streak for playoff appearances. Clinton also defeated Heber Springs in the Battle of the Little Red for the seventh consecutive season setting a record for consecutive wins over the Panthers in the series that dates back to 1939.
The long time Yellowjacket coaching staff returns intact for the 2023 season. Chris Dufrene returns for his 22nd season as head coach along with assistant coaches Joe Hudson, Jessie Wilson, and Jordan Benson. Dufrene enters the season with 140 wins and is the winningest coach in school history and has all 9 Clinton playoff victories.
The schedule once again includes two non-conference games and 8 conference games. Some of the highlights of the schedule include the Yellowjackets traveling to Heber Springs for the Battle of the Little Red on Sept. 1, homecoming versus Pottsville on Oct. 20, and Senior Night on Nov. 3 when the Jackets take on Dover. The Jackets will host 4-4A conference opponents Little Rock Hall, Haskell Harmony Grove, Pottsville, and Dover while going on the road to play conference games against Mayflower, Central Arkansas Christian, Bauxite, and Lamar.
The 2023 Yellowjackets return several lettermen who saw extended playing time last season as well as an influx of talented sophomores coming off a junior high conference championship last season. The roster includes eight seniors, 10 juniors and 16 sophomores. The Jackets are led by senior Zane Widner coming off an outstanding junior season where he led the team with 1,566 all-purpose yards including 910 rushing yards as well as leading the team with 19 touchdowns including six in one game against CAC. Senior Bryston Venable returns in the backfield where he ran for 482 yards last season. Sophomore Brody Dufrene takes over at quarterback for departing senior Jobe Chalk who had a great season in his only year as the Yellowjacket signal caller. Juniors Brayson Littell and Nathan Hutto along with sophomores Rylan Jones, Kaleb McCarver, Zack Hunt-Gonzalez should also provide production in the Yellowjacket backfield. The Jackets must replace All-State receiver Brody Emberton, but they do return Widner and Dawson Burgess who were second and third on the team in receptions last season and the team should get help at receiver from sophomore Colton Warren.
On defense the Jackets return only two of their top 10 tacklers from last season in Venable and Dawson Maynard. The Yellowjackets will be deeper on the line of scrimmage this season with the return of Cash Carpenter and Hunter Hewitt from injuries that ended their 2022 seasons early. Sophomore linemen Alec Huie and Creed Brown, who both saw varsity action at the end of last season, along with returning seniors Joey Hicks at guard and tight end Dawson Burgess should provide a strong offensive and defensive line for the Jackets. The linebacker Corp should be the best since 2018 for the Yellowjackets with Widner along with sophomore Briar Gadberry.
Clinton Yellowjackets 2023 football schedule
Aug. 25, Cave City, Home, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1, Heber Springs, Away, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8, Little Rock Hall, Home, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 Mayflower, Away, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22, Harmony Grove, Home, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29, Bye week.
Oct. 6, Bauxite, Away, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13, CAC, Away, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20, Pottsville (HC), Home, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27, Lamar, Away, 7 p.m.
Nov. 3, Dover (SR Night), Home, 7 p.m.
