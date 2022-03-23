Wikipedia says that a welcome is a kind of greeting used to introduce someone to a new place or situation as in a job. This word can also be used to describe the feeling of being accepted in a new place or situation.
This last week I hosted a new resident breakfast in our community. There is always some trepidation, some uncertainty when you move to a new area. Depending on the reason for your move you may or may not know anyone in your new community. When you reach out and meet someone else in your community you are in essence taking the first step in forming personal friendships and working relationships. Whenever I have had the opportunity to greet someone new to the place I call home, my business, or as a new employee or volunteer it is my hope that my greeting and my smile portray the genuine feeling of welcome that I am attempting to project.
When I opened my business on Main Street in Clinton many years ago I took the bull by the horns so to say and went to my new business neighbors bearing gifts of homegrown tomatoes as a way of letting them know I was a new business in the neighborhood and welcoming myself to Main Street. A little unorthodox perhaps but the end result was the same. I met my neighbors, we shared some time getting to know each other and the door was open for a continuing working relationship and many of my new neighbors became good and valued friends to this day.
My situation with the business I had, a farmers market and a café, opened a whole new realm of possibilities for making new friends. The mission of the market was unique and fostered many cherished friendships. The saying, “May all who enter as guests, leave as friends.” by an unknown author is a perfect explanation of how it felt to be a part of something like this.
At the Welcome breakfast this weekend I saw the same thing happening. We had an entire room of new people that have moved to our community and really didn’t know anyone. We shared a meal, always a good ice breaker shared a little something about ourselves and I truly felt that I made a bunch of new friends that day. I mean we all have one major thing in common, we all live in the same community. While each of us is very unique we do have some common ground on which we can build and nurture our new budding friendships.
It’s not hard to make new friends. Sometimes it’s as simple as smiling at someone.
“A smile is a universal welcome,” Unknown.
How many times have you just smiled at someone and a conversation ensued? Some encounters such as this will lead to more and some don’t. Your kindness challenge for this week is to make a new friend. The phrase you are welcome can be taken as a way of responding when someone says thank you or it can be used to greet and invite someone into your life, your community, your home. You never know where or who your next BFF will be. There is always room in your heart for one more friend. There is a girl scout song about friends that says,
“Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver and the other’s gold.”
Both are priceless!
