If I’ve picked up nothing else over the past few years, it’s that attitude is everything. To put it another way, and I express this a lot when I’m doing the prison chaplain thing, it’s “You are what you say you are.”
And a lot of times when that comes up is when I’m in prison and talking to an inmate and they say something along the lines of “I’m just some old felon …” (or replace “felon” with “druggie” or “street rat” or some other self-effacing term). I go on point when I hear it, like some bird dog, and call them out on it.
Obviously examples of people rising above their circumstances abound in the Bible (chaplain, after all). David v. Goliath comes up a lot, Joseph in captivity all those years to go on to be second-to-the-pharaoh in Egypt – I could go on.
One I came up with lately, a non-Bible in this case, was from the actor George Clooney. Clooney came up, not necessarily the hard way, he was a middle-class kid and all that, but it took him quite a bit of work to become the successful actor/director he is today. And he tells of what was the breakthrough moment for him which led to better audition performances, in turn leading to better and more lucrative parts: “I decided I was doing them a favor by being willing to work for them, instead of them doing me a favor by hiring me.” (Quoted from memory.)
Now of course you can take that too far and decide the world revolves around you. In fact taken too far nothing would get done. At the same time, there’s something to be said for not assuming you’re the low man on whatever totem pole is in front of you.
Communicating this with prison inmates is a tricky thing. They are, after all, prison inmates, and the reality of that life is that one does, in fact, have to do what one is told, when one is told to do it. After all, nobody’s sent to prison as an ego-boosting exercise.
At the same time we all have rules to obey: Stop at the red light, keep your paperwork with various government agencies intact, do what the doctor says, when the doctor says to do it, and so forth. But then, the world doesn’t revolve around us, right?
But, we are what we say we are. A thoughtful person, someone who cares about other people, about other institutions, but does not allow themselves to get steamrolled by other people or institutions by following the social and legal protocols in place, that’s who we are.
And some version of that is communicated time and again while standing in a prison yard, or, frankly, more often as a bit of self-talk while doing whatever, driving usually, that kind of thing. Then the conversation continues to the example of some kid grabbing some smooth stones off the ground which we then used to knock down some big ol’ giant with delusions of grandeur.
