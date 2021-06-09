Let’s make sure we’re clear on the front end before we get into the meat of the topic: I am not a Samurai.
I have, I’ll grant you, any number of redeeming qualities, but member of the military caste in feudal Japan? Nope, not me.
There, glad we had a chance to clear that up; hoping I haven’t broken any hearts or anything, because a conversation about Samurai is in order.
A Samurai, dating back to the 12th Century, was raised to be a warrior, and this was initially a time where “warrior” and “sword fighter” were about the same thing. Gun powder and all the things which came from it didn’t come up until later. The Samurai tradition, like all great traditions, was based in ritual, so even when gunpowder became a thing in the 13th Century the warriors still trained a great deal with their sword, generally as a primary weapon – or at least the first weapon they learned to use.
(This sword carrying thing kept on into World War II as Japanese soldiers, usually officers, carried what we would call a “Samurai sword” on their side into battle. This was rooted in what was ultimately a corruption of the Samurai code as a social movement leading into the war – a topic for another day.)
So there you are, got your robe on, and it’s your first day as a Samurai, your first day in Samurai school. (You are very young, a child really in the full tradition.) You have to learn to use your sword. You learn to use your sword (not “Samurai sword,” but “Katana;” c’mon dude you’re a Samurai now, get it right) by practicing a series of movements with it, called “forms.”
You begin at Form 1. In Form 1, you draw the sword and, continuing the draw movement, make a horizontal cut about shoulder-high to an imagined enemy in front of you. Got it? That’s it: Draw and cut, then put the katana back in its sheath. Practice that, practice Form 1, over and over again until you can do it perfectly, smoothly, in one sure uninterrupted movement.
It’s harder than it sounds. The swords are long and thin, so getting it out of the sheath in one move is hard enough, but because it’s so thin just a slight turn as you swing it will go off in the wrong direction, missing the target. So you practice, for months, months and months. Given enough time and the development of the proper skill you are moved on to Form 2. But first you have to perfect Form 1.
The point, you see, is not to teach you the mechanics of drawing a sword and striking in one uninterrupted movement, although that’s useful for a warrior, the point is for you to learn the idea of a “decisive strike.”
It works like this: From the moment you make the decision to draw the sword any subsequent decision has already been made. If you draw the sword you strike, act, without stopping. It was to teach you, as much as anything, the warrior thought process of making a decision and acting, not second guessing yourself. “Time to strike” you told yourself, and you struck.
Samurai in time would be taught other skills including calligraphy and, of all things, flower arranging. In both cases the point being to decide where the line or flower went, and placing it there, not dabbing or pushing it around. It goes – there – and you put it there. You make a decisive strike.
And again, I’m no Samurai, but I do see some merit in making decisions, and just making them, not second guessing or otherwise flailing my sword around while I work out what to do next. (Imagine what that would look like on the sock aisle at Walmart.)
Like some kid in a robe, I keep working at getting better at making the decisive strike. I practice, over and over again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.