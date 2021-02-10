Wanted to share something with you, something I’ve picked up in the past so many years and it’s made my life a ton easier.
And I wish I could tell you an exact date when the tip-over came for this, but I can’t. It’s not like I swore an oath to myself of anything, I just started doing this thing and it has worked out really great.
I became a positive person.
Now understand, it’s not like I was put on earth to be a positive person, and for that matter it’s not like the things I’ve done and do in life are here to make me a positive person. Which is to say I am, like most of we humans, a person who, left unchecked, leans toward less than positive.
I mean why not? Heck, look at the news. Heck, look at the news I write. Lots of stuff out there to worry about.
An aside here: Sure, I get it, “well you could write positive stories,” and you’re not wrong. I could write stories about puppies and candy and all that stuff save for one problem: Nobody would read the newspaper. Oh sure, there might be a week or two where people would buy it for a change of pace, but on the whole, people want to be up to speed on what they should be concerned about. Heck, I want to be up to speed on what I should be concerned about.
So the stories about budget shortfalls and drug arrests lead the fray. They have to, this is a newspaper and people need to know what’s going on.
Before this newspaper thing became my primary role I inspected airplanes. Still do at the side-hustle level. Seriously, I’ve had the license from the FAA since the 80s. It put me through college, it put food on the table. And here’s a thing: When you inspect an airplane you’re looking for the thing, not so much that’s broken, but that will soon be broken. (I’m painting with a broad brush. That last sentence won’t help you much in an airplane inspector’s career.) So you have to look at something and decide what’s the worst case, and make your decision based upon that. You have to, in effect, project negative.
So there, I write newspaper stories, and lots of things to be negative about, and I look at airplane structures and systems, ditto. People pay me, you could argue, to be cynical.
And I’m a positive person.
It’s not hard, really, but it does take some digging in, some introspection. It’s kind of like being on a diet where you have to be mindful of what you consume. (An important point, so consider what you consume and, more importantly, how.) But once you’ve done that, once you’ve tuned your way of thinking, it makes life so much easier.
So let’s say newspaper story: And it’s, oh say a budget shortfall. So this thing can’t be afforded and what are we going to do? Well first, isn’t it nice that we live in a time and place where such things are apparent and take place on the surface so we all can wrestle with the issue at hand? And isn’t it nice that we can write stories about it, and distribute them publicly? Isn’t that free society all over? And that people will or will not rise to meet the challenge at hand, isn’t it nice we have people to face the challenge so it’s not all up to us? Who we can discuss this problem with and receive their insights, that all we had to do was pick up the phone?
It’s a budget shortfall, but it’s a positive thing. And it’s all a question as to how you look at it, and more to the point how you bring yourself to look at it.
And when I see these fearful reactions, the “this is terrible” stuff, the hand-wringing and dire predictions, well, I feel kinda’ bad for the people thinking that way.
Because if you’re a member of the “this is terrible” set, (and it’s easier to be a member than not, I’ll agree) then the latest news becomes one more terrible thing in a long line of terrible things, and you’ll find yourself living in terrible times with more terrible things soon to happen that you don’t know about yet.
And if it’s a diet, you’re consuming terrible things in a terrible way.
You wind up, and this is what I had to grow out of, chasing your terrible tail down a terrible hole which never seems to hit (its terrible) bottom.
Instead I type the event in a warm dry place; instead I have friends to help me come to terms with it; instead I have responsible people around me to help both guide my vision and reaction. I am blessed, even when it’s bad news, I am blessed. We are blessed. It starts with you believing that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.