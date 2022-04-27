‘Life is too short to wake up in the morning with regrets. So, love the people who treat you right and forget about the ones who don’t. And believe that everything happens for a reason...if you get a chance – take it; if it changes your life – let it. Nobody said that it would be easy ... they just promised it would be worth it,” Unknown.
Life isn’t always like a Hallmark movie but it should be and you shouldn’t settle for anything less. Finding your forever after isn’t always easy. Sometimes you have to take more than one shot at it. Don’t give up. I’m a firm believer that there is someone for everyone. You know the saying if at first, you don’t succeed, try, try again. Well.... why can’t this pertain to love?
We are not expected to go through life without someone special in our lives. Someone to share your hopes, your dreams with. Someone to stand beside you, encourage you, comfort you, and give you strength to face another day. Barbara Cage once said, “Love is a partnership of two unique people who bring out the very best in each other, and who know that even though they are wonderful as individuals, they are even better together.” I am so blessed to have found my Hallmark, my forever after and there isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not grateful.
I have performed several weddings over the years and my hope and my prayer for each couple are that they find the same type of love that I have. I want this for my children, my grandchildren, my family, and my friends. Relationships need attention, they need patience, nurturing, open-mindedness and dedication. A priest once told me that there are four things you must-have for a successful and fulfilling relationship. One is fun. You have to have fun with your partner. Laugh hard, laugh often, be happy. Two is freedom. You have to have the freedom to be who you are. Don’t try to change your partner, love them for who they are, the good the bad, and the ugly so to say. Three is warmth. You have to have that warm fuzzy feeling you get when you look into your partner’s eyes and you know that they are your one and only and there isn’t anything that you wouldn’t do for them. Fourth, is communication. You have to be able to talk to one another and really listen to each other. Communication that is open, honest, and transparent is the key. These four things, fun, freedom, warmth, and communication are needed in all relationships not just with your partner but with your family, friends, and co-workers.
Your kindness challenge for this week is to find your forever after if you don’t already have them in your life. Take the plunge, go for it!!! Don’t wait! Life is short, they are out there but you have to be open to the challenge of finding them. If you already have your Hallmark then let them know how you feel. Tell them, show them, and don’t let the sun set without being grateful for them.
“You are my happily ever after, my soul mate, my best friend, my one and only, my shoulder to lean on, my everything, forever and always.” This is a quote from an unknown author but the sentiment for me has a name, Sean.
