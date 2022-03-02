Last week the world watched in horror as President Putin and the Russian military invaded Ukraine. Up until last week, I wonder if the plight of the Ukrainian people and the impending threat to peace ever crossed many of our minds. Now it is a reality that threatens the global economy and from all indications is just beginning. The economic impact pales in comparison to the humanitarian crisis that is occurring within the borders of the once peaceful country.
Families have been separated because of the conflict and citizens are waiting hours in line at bordering countries, desperate for safety. Women and children were forced to leave fathers, sons, and grandsons behind as they flee for safety. Those images haunted much of my sleep last week. I can not begin to imagine the turmoil and fear that the Ukrainians must be feeling at this hour. One day they are citizens and the next they are refugees.
Turning my thoughts to our own country and the many things we as Americans have taken for granted. I looked to our 16-year-old son and shared how kids his age are taking up arms to defend their own homeland. He acknowledged and we talked about how devastating the plight of people across the globe must be. It must be how Americans felt when they heard of the heinous acts of Adolf Hitler. News of the current crisis is much more accessible than it was in those times. We are able to hear from reporters and Ukrainian nationals flood to social media and in real time their experiences become our own. Sort of.
Back home the issue has turned into a politically charged discussion. We should not be surprised that polarity has influenced America’s response to this crisis. The American response to global conflict has always been a politically charged debate. I am no expert on international relations but it appears that the U.S.must tread carefully before deciding on military engagement in the current conflict. In times like this, it has become the custom to find someone to blame. Truth be told, there is plenty of blame to go around. While we are busy pointing fingers the stories of those impacted are lost on us. It is a crisis like I have never witnessed in my lifetime. The images of the Gulf War in ‘92 and Iraqi Freedom in ‘02 are the only point of reference that my generation has. This war seems different. It feels as if the wrong move might spark World War III. Despite our beliefs, empathy must not escape us when we think of the innocent lives who are impacted by war and the future impact this conflict will have on families for generations to come.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has emerged from the conflict as a global hero. Four years removed from a successful career as a comic and Ukrainian television star, the 44-year-old has emerged as a profile in courage. On Friday Zelensky issued a statement from the streets of Kyiv saying, “Our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children and we will protect all of this…Glory to Ukraine.” The president has expressed that he and his family were labeled as enemies number one to President Putin. Dressed in military fatigues, he has chosen to remain in the capital unwavering and committed to standing up for his people.
One would expect such a showing of strength from a leader whose people’s way of life is being threatened by a dictator. What has made his story so unique and interesting is that he is not a career politician. He continues to be present in the media and on the streets of Kyiv standing in the face of the battle. Encouraging and pleading from the global community for people to take up arms against the evil of Putin. On the contrary, President Putin has remained silent and in the background and for all intents and purposes has gone missing. The strength and courage of Zelensky have become an inspiration to the Ukrainian people and to politicians across the political spectrum. Zelensky is refusing to leave the country, even when given the opportunity. He will stand and fight to defend the life of his fellow countrymen. Zelensky has been compared to a modern-day Churchill. Speaking about Zalensky in an interview on CNN Samuel Charap of the RAND Corporation said, “He, to a certain extent, is alone, and it’s clear the Russians have put a target on his back” he said. “You need a real Churchill-type leader to excel in a moment like this. I think he is scrambling and trying to find the right message.”
In the spirit of Churchill: “Hear this, young men and women everywhere, and proclaim it far and wide. The earth is yours and the fullness thereof. Be kind, but be fierce. You are needed now more than ever before. Take up the mantle of change. For this is your time.”
President Zalensky is not a portrait of perfection but he has risen to the occasion and answered the call when his people need him the most. Leaders are made in moments like this. The hope for a peaceful resolution to the conflict seems faint. The path of evil never wavers even when thwarted for the moment. President Zlenisky has drawn a courageous line in the sand, hopeful that others will be inspired to stand with him and the people of Ukraine.
