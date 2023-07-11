The Van Buren County Master Gardeners have resurrected the “We Noticed” program.
We had a very hard time last year. Between frosts and droughts, many of our nominees have asked that we not come to see their yards. So, without having any viable nominations, we took a break during 2022. Even this spring we have had a hard time meeting potential nominees. We have not had a lot of nominations. In May I deposited some flyers into mailboxes. My flyer didn’t exactly explain the program and some people thought that was the recognition. So, before I give you the good news, I would like to say that if you received a flyer, please call me. The program includes getting pictures of your yard, reporting on social media and the newspaper, and having a sign in your yard for 4 weeks. Also, if anyone has a nomination, please contact me. My email address is birdies_nest2004@yahoo.com
Now for the good news. We have two new nominations. The first nominee is Cindy Overbey of Clinton. Her yard is full of color. They have lived there for three years and have made a haven of beauty. Her yard is overflowing with vincas and zinnias, along with many perennials and bushes that make a wonderful variety of textures as well as colors. She is a master of propagation and transplanting, with many hydrangeas and rose of sharons. I missed out on seeing the whole length of her deck, which was a sea of blooming daylilies. Cindy was nominated by Peggy Eoff back in 2021 and for good reason. As I drove up, just past the white picket fence were raised beds with zinnias. She also has some vegetables growing in raised beds behind the zinnias. One of the stories that she told me was about her new potting shed/ she shed. It had been a chicken coop. After many hours of cleaning and scraping the walls and even the ceiling, the result is a super cute area. They had a big cedar tree in the back yard that fell, and they are now reinventing that area. It was a pleasure to talk with Cindy and enjoy the morning in her beautiful yard.
Our second nominee is Susan and Rob Franks of Mountain Ranch, who were nominated by Maud Huber. They also had lots of color. The walkways around the house are gravel, and then they have raised beds (actually the side of the hill) that are overflowing with interest. They have ferns, spider plants, begonias and many other plants and yard art. It was fascinating. Every time that I looked, I noticed something different. They have many hanging baskets with hangers attached to the trees, which brought a special 3D effect to the garden. There was a rock walkway leading to a secluded firepit area. Beside the firepit is an open area that has natural wildflowers growing wild. My favorite part was the back sitting area that looked out on 4 hummingbird feeders and a plethora of hummingbirds zooming around. I could have sat there all day and watched them. They have pots of begonias along the driveway on one side and naturalized flower gardens on the other side. Their garden included benches and sitting spots to be able to relax and enjoy the beauty of their yard. They have lived there for three years. They have a sunroom which looks like a jungle in the winter as they overwinter many of the plants. They do however plant fresh annuals twice yearly, trading out the begonias for pansies in the winter. It was a joy to visit with them and walk through their lovely yard.
Thank you for making our county even more beautiful. The ‘We Noticed’ award went to two very deserving nominees. Thank you for sharing your yards with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.