A Van Buren County Special School client, 29-year-old Chris James, won three medals in the 2022 USA Special Olympic Games in Orlando, Florida.
James took gold in the deadlift with a lift of 441.3 pounds; bronze in the bench press competition with a lift of 255 pounds; and silver in the combined score for events participated.
“We are very proud of Chris for the dedication and commitment he has shown this past year,” VBCSS Executive Director Neil A. Wilkins, Jr. said.
James worked out at least three days a week for the past year and increased his personal best deadlift from 300 pounds to 446.5 and his personal best bench press from 175 pounds to 275 pounds.
“We are hopeful that Chris will be considered for the upcoming 2023 World Games that will be held in Berlin Germany June 16 -25, 2023,” Wilkins Jr. said.
