CABOT — The Conway Wampus Cats reign as state baseball champions came to an end Friday with a 3-2 loss to the Bentonville Tigers at the Brian Wade Conrad Memorial Field.
Conway ends its season at 20-8.
Bentonville pitcher Carter Nye pitched a gem. He gave up only five hits in seven innings of work. He struck only only two but only one of his runs were earned.
Conway pitchers Hugh Hill and Preston Prock combined to strike out nine, but Hill allowed five hits and three earned runs in three innings of work.
Bentonville took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Bodi Gist singled and scored on a single by Nye.
The Tigers scored two more runs in the top of the third. Gish single and scored on a single by Nye. Brooks Hasenclever was hit by a pitch and scored on a single by Edward Read.
Conway’s two runs came in the bottom of the third. Shaun Cover was hit by a pitch and scored on a single Clay Fisher.
Tucker Satterfield, who also singled, eventually scored on a passed ball to make the score 3-2.
Fisher was stranded at third base to end the inning.
Conway finished with five hits but had two base runners picked off first base to end threats. Kyler Spencer singled in the fourth and was picked off for the second out of the inning Prock singled in the fifth, and his courtesy runner, Drake Naylor, was picked off for the second out again.
Nye then retired the final seven batters he faced.
Bentonville went on to beat Rogers 5-1 in the semifinals Saturday. The Tigers will play Springdale Har-Ber for the Class 6A state title Thursday at 1 p.m. at Bear Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.