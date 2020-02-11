Centennial Bank announced Monday that Rev. Jameel M. Wesley has joined
the Little Rock Regional Board of Directors.
“Jameel is a Little Rock native whose education and background in financial
services and position as Senior Pastor at North Little Rock’s Eighth Street
Missionary Baptist Church make him the perfect addition to our Board” said
Gordon Silaski, Division President of Centennial Bank for Little Rock,
Arkansas.
After receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from
Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Wesley has spent nearly a
decade serving the insurance and financial services industry. He currently
leads a team of financial professionals at Secure Financial Solutions. Wesley
also serves as Senior Pastor of the Eighth Street Missionary Baptist Church
in North Little Rock. Wesley and his wife, LaJarlyn, have two sons and pride
themselves in placing importance on faith and family.
Centennial Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank holding company
Home BancShares, Inc. which is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. The
company’s common stock (“HOMB”) is traded through the NASDAQ Global
Select Market. Centennial provides a broad range of commercial and retail
banking in addition to financial services related to businesses, real estate
developers, investors, individuals and municipalities.
