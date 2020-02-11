Centennial Bank announced Monday that Rev. Jameel M. Wesley has joined

the Little Rock Regional Board of Directors.

“Jameel is a Little Rock native whose education and background in financial

services and position as Senior Pastor at North Little Rock’s Eighth Street

Missionary Baptist Church make him the perfect addition to our Board” said

Gordon Silaski, Division President of Centennial Bank for Little Rock,

Arkansas.

After receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from

Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Wesley has spent nearly a

decade serving the insurance and financial services industry. He currently

leads a team of financial professionals at Secure Financial Solutions. Wesley

also serves as Senior Pastor of the Eighth Street Missionary Baptist Church

in North Little Rock. Wesley and his wife, LaJarlyn, have two sons and pride

themselves in placing importance on faith and family.

Centennial Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank holding company

Home BancShares, Inc. which is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. The

company’s common stock (“HOMB”) is traded through the NASDAQ Global

Select Market. Centennial provides a broad range of commercial and retail

banking in addition to financial services related to businesses, real estate

developers, investors, individuals and municipalities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.