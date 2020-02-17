Van Buren County and surrounding county Extension offices are conducting informational meetings for producers and buyers to provide more information on the Natural State Preconditioned Calf Program – Go Green.
We are conducting our second one of these meetings Feb. 25 at Pruitt’s Mid-State Stockyards, Damascus. This is the same meeting we held in December at Clinton Stockyards. We will begin at 5:30 p.m. serving you a meal sponsored by Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The program will consist of: What is the Go Green Program and Understanding of the Protocol, Proper Vaccine Practices and Protocols, and Preconditioning Value & the Go Green Program.
Speakers will include Mike McClintock, Boone County Extension; Dr. Alvin Williams, DVM; & Dr. Shane Gadberry, Extension Beef Cattle Specialist.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
We appreciate Josh Linville of the Clinton Stockyards and Lane Pruitt of Pruitt’s Mid-State Stockyards for hosting these meetings. Preconditioning is becoming more and more expected of producers and hopefully the Go Green program can help you be recognized by buyers for the efforts you are making to wean and precondition your cattle. If you have questions on this program, you can call the Van Buren County Extension Office at (501)745-7117.
