The Summer Kids Program will end July 29. Every Wednesday will include live entertainment from 10-11 a.m. and craft activity afterwards. Winners of our T-shirt raffle will be announced at the end of the concert.
Other upcoming activities include a gardening class with Mr. Bixler, scuba diving class with Mark, cartooning class with Sue Pico, crafts and many other fun activities available at the library.
The Clinton School District is still giving free breakfast and lunches to children 18 and under for the rest of July. Call the library on Friday to have a package available on Monday between 11 a.m. and noon.
Color COVID-19 testing kits
The VBC Library is now handing out COVID test kits. If you are symptomatic, exposed, or high risk, and are eligible for testing, kits are available during our normal working hours. Our hours: Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You must activate the kit using your smartphone and must complete and return test kits so they can be shipped out daily via FedEx. Deborah advises that kits be returned to the library before closing and does not accept test kits on weekends or during holidays, since pickup service will not be available via FedEx. Test kit and instructions are available at the VBC Library Circulation Desk.
UPS service is available at the library. Monday through Friday during our normal working hours. Packages must have regular labels. We cannot accept QR codes labels. Driver will pick up packages 4 p.m. daily, so please bring in packages prior to 4 p.m.
School supply donations
The library is accepting donations of school supplies for our local schools. If you would like to donate, please deliver supplies at the front desk.
If you have any questions, please call the Van Buren County Library at 501-745-2100. We also have a Facebook page, so give us a follow at: VBC Public Library.
