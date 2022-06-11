William Henry (Billy) Doyal, son of the late Elzie and Ruby Doyal of Clinton, Arkansas, was born July 20, 1930, and passed away on June 9, 2022. He is preceded in death by his wife, Bessie; an infant daughter; one brother; and three sisters. He is survived by daughter, Sharon Kay Coleman of Westville, Oklahoma; and sister, Dwade Hall of Rose Bud, Arkansas.
