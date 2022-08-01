Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) announced the Big Cat Public Safety Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives with his support. He is an original cosponsor of the bill, which prohibits the private ownership of dangerous big cats like lions and tigers, works to prevent inhumane treatment, and curbs the exploitative industry of cub-petting.
Congressman Womack said: “Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge rescues, rehabilitates, and cares for animals in the Third District each day. I have experienced their valuable work and dedication firsthand. With an emphasis on conservation and animal safety, this legislation will help further their mission to protect wildlife. I was proud to support this local priority by helping introduce and pass this bipartisan bill.”
“Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, its donors, board of directors, staff, and interns appreciate Congressman Womack and his decision to help us help captive big cats nationwide. Our congress has made an enormous statement to the nation by passing H.R. 263, better known as the Big Cat Public Safety Act (BCPSA). Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge has worked tirelessly for 30 years to educate the public about big cat ownership and the related abuse. It is plain and simple: big cats do not make good pets. Now that the BCPSA has passed the House of Representatives, we need to roll up our sleeves and head to the Senate. We encourage others to join in on our advocacy,” said Scott Smith, Vice President of Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.
Across the country, thousands of big cats like tigers, lions, leopards, and pumas are kept in miserable, insecure, and unsafe conditions by irresponsible owners. The Big Cat Public Safety Act works to address this issue by barring the private ownership of these animals and prohibiting exhibitors from allowing public contact with cubs. The legislation will help correct the mistreatment of wild animals and limit the danger posed to members of the public, including law enforcement officers who respond to escapes and attacks.
The bill will now go to the Senate for consideration.
