Wooster’s annual Independence Day celebration is set for Saturday, June 25. Gates open at 5 p.m. followed by a Pie & Cake Auction at 7 p.m. Special guest speakers will participate in the auction as well as the patriotic program that follows. The annual fireworks display will be held at dark.
Cookie Lee & The Sweet T’s, formerly Branson’s Cookie Lee & Rule No. 1, is returning to provide live music. New to group is Wooster’s very own Tommy Lynn Browning, owner of Browning Welding and a guitarist at First Baptist Church, Wooster. Browning is also proud father of Wooster’s favorite daughter, Kayle Browning, who brought home a silver medal in trap shooting from the 2020 Summer Olympics last summer.
Gary Patton of Patton Storage will be the official auctioneer for the Pie & Cake Auction that will be held at 7 p.m. Special guest speakers will also say a few words during the event.
In addition to longtime Wooster resident Todd Patton’s Patton Concessions, J.F. Eatery will also be providing concessions at the event this year. James Fields, Chef and Owner, recently set up a food truck in Wooster, providing “made from scratch” breakfast, burgers, chicken strips and barbecue sandwiches as well as daily specials.
Featured speaker in the Patriotic Program will be Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker, a regular at the event. Wooster Mayor Terry Robinson will officiate the program which will include the national anthem and pledges to the flags.
This family-oriented celebration of our country’s freedom and independence will also include bouncy houses as well as games and prizes for the kids.
