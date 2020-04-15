For centuries prophets said Christ was coming. A child would be born of a virgin, fathered by God. The place of His birth would be Bethlehem of Judea. The Son of God was coming to save the world from sin. He would give His life for every person, Jew and Gentile, paying sin’s penalty for all. Prophets looked for the Son, the Shepherd, the righteous Branch, Messiah, the Prince, the most Holy, the Mercy promised Abraham, their Lord, and the Sun of righteousness. They prophesied details of His crucifixion. He would be given vinegar to drink. His legs wouldn’t be broken to hasten His death as was usually done and He gave His life before man could take it. His garments would be divided by the soldiers but His seamless vest they would cast lots for. When Jesus knew the Scriptures had been fulfilled, He cried, “It is finished” (John 19:30); then He bowed His head and died.
He was buried in a rock sepulcher loaned by a believing member of the Sanhedrin and in three days He was alive and appearing to His disciples. He “shewed Himself alive” (Acts 1:3) for forty days. He appeared through locked doors in His glorified body, ate food to show His reality and showed His scars to prove His identity. When it was time for Him to return to the Father where He sits as our Intercessor, He instructed His disciples to wait in Jerusalem for the baptism of the Holy Ghost. He led them out to Bethany, blessed them and ascended to Heaven in a cloud. They worshiped Him and returned to Jerusalem.
Jesus finished the work He came to do. He has given us a work to do and the Spirit to enable us. First, each of us needs to claim salvation through His offering of Himself; then we must work to save others from eternal death in Hell. We have a short time to do what matters most. “For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” (Matthew 16:26)?
An unnamed man (Luke 16:19) we call Dives has forever finished his work. Or did he? He enjoyed great wealth. His table was sumptuous and his wardrobe was fit for a king. A sore-covered beggar named Lazarus sat at his gate desiring just crumbs from his table but he paid no attention to him. Time passed and each man died. Lazarus was carried by angels to “Abraham’s bosom,” a Jewish term for Heaven; but Dives went to Hell. He was tormented in its flame. He began to pray for mercy and addressed “father Abraham.” He knew Scripture. He knew Abraham was the father of the children of faith (Galatians 3:7). His first prayer was for Lazarus to bring him a drop of water. That was impossible. He then prayed for Lazarus to testify to his five brothers so they wouldn’t go to Hell. The answer was that they should obey the Scriptures. Dives said that won’t work, but if they see the spectacular rising of Lazarus, they will repent. He prayed three prayers. They were out of plan and he was out of time.
Christ’s work of redemption is finished. He came. He died. He rose with victory over sin and death. His Word is going all over the world telling all to believe with the heart, confess with the mouth and call upon Jesus for salvation. His work and His words give eternal life. God has created us, set the times and places of our temporary lives. We must make right use of our time. Any day is late because we aren’t guaranteed another. Open the Book. Pray now. Finish well!
