White River Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (WRAAA) will provide cooling centers and heat relief during local heat advisory warnings.
The local Senior Centers and Housing Development Community Rooms, within the White River Area Agency on Aging, Inc. service area, will extend hours to assist in heat relief when there is a heat advisory issued.
Contact your local Senior Center to verify the days and hours the centers will be available during the heat advisory.
Listings of all Senior Centers and Housing Developments can also be found at www.wraaa.com or by calling 1-800-382-3205.
WRAAA serves Cleburne, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren, White and Woodruff counties in Arkansas.
Remember to check on relatives, friends and neighbors who are elderly, ill or those who may have a need. WRAAA may be able to provide assistance, call 1-800-382-3205.
