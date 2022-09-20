On a night when the Yellowjacket stars of the past were honored, it was the Yellowjacket stars of today that put on the show. On Friday night with the 1976 Clinton Yellowjacket football team in attendance the 2022 Yellowjackets scored on the first play of the game and never looked back in a 44-26 win over Mayflower. The win improved the Jackets to 4-0 on the season, for the first time since 2019, and they are now 2-0 in conference play.
It was a perfect weather night at Jim Tumlison Field and the game was played before a large crowd including the 1976 Yellowjackets, one of the best teams in school history. Clinton took the ball to open the game and after a return to 31-yard line Jobe Chalk hit Brody Emberton down the Yellowjackets sideline for a 69-yard touchdown pass to electrify the crowd only 14 seconds into the game. The two teams would each score the first two times they had the ball and it looked like it was going to be a shootout. The Jackets second touchdown came once again on a pass from Chalk to Emberton this time for 21-yards at the 4:28 mark of the 1st quarter. Mayflower got back-to-back touchdowns from their outstanding senior quarterback Noah Gailey the first on a 4-yard pass to Jamar Anderson and the second on a 47-yard run both extra point attempts were no good giving Clinton a 14-12 lead at the end of the 1st quarter. The Yellow Jacket defense then went to work holding the potent Eagle offense scoreless until the final seconds of the of the 3rd quarter. The Jackets added a touchdown just before the end of the half on a Chalk 3-yard touchdown run capping off a 47-drive. Clinton took a 20-12 lead into half-time.
A 3-yard touchdown run by Bryson Venable and a 14-yard touchdown scamper by Zane Winder to open the 3rd quarter broke the game open for the Yellowjackets. Two 2-point conversion passes from
Chalk to Emberton gave the Jackets a 36-12 lead midway through the 3rd quarter. A 35-yard Mayflower return of a Clinton fumble by Frankie Fennell and a Gaily 2-point conversion run cut the Yellowjackets lead to 36-20. Widner with a brilliant 82-yard run early in the 4th quarter capped off the Jackets scoring for the night. Chalk hit Spencer Bannister for his third 2-point conversion pass of the game. Gailey would score the final points of the night for the Eagles on a 47-yard run with 3:06 left in the game.
Jacket quarterback Jobe Chalk had an outstanding performance on the night going 7 for 8 passing for 132 yards and two touchdowns as well as three 2-point conversion passes. Chalk also carried the ball 5 times for 10 yards and a touchdown. Widner led all Clinton rushers with 189 on 11 carries, 17 yards-per carry, and two touchdowns. It is the third game this season for Widner to rush for over 100 yards. Emberton had another huge night for the Yellowjackets leading all receivers with 5 catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns an amazing 25-yards per reception. He also hauled in two 2-point conversion passes. Widner led the defense with eight tackles followed by Landon Rose with six. The Jackets outgained the Eagles on offense 437 yards to 320 getting 305 of that on the ground. Mayflower senior quarterback Noah Gailey led all rushers with 244 yards on 28 carries and he also scored two touchdowns.
Clinton will travel to Haskell on Friday night to take on Harmony Grove. It will be the second ever meeting between the two schools and the first at Harmony Grove. The Yellowjackets and Cardinals played a memorable game in the playoffs in 2017 at Jim Tumlison Field with the Jackets winning a shootout 48-42. The win that night was the 12th win of the season setting the all-time record for wins in a season for Clinton.
The Clinton Junior High and 7th grade teams continued their winning ways on Thursday at Mayflower. The Junior Jackets defeated the Eagles 26-6 in a dominating defensive performance. The Jackets limited Mayflower to only one first down in the 1st half and only a late 4th quarter score. The 7th grade Jackets stung the Eagles 22-0 in another great defensive performance. The Junior Jackets are now 2-1 on the season and the 7th grade is 2-0. The Clinton football program is a combined 8-1 thus far on the season.
