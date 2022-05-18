(2012)
University of Central Arkansas softball players Nicole Beals and Melissa Bryant have been named to the 11-member Capital One Academic All-District Softball Team, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America to recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. Beals, a history major from Phoenix, holds a 3.76 GPA and is the second-leading hitter in the Southland Conference. Bryant, a nursing major from Hernando, Miss., has a 3.73 GPA and is 9th in the Southland in RBI and tied for third with 12 doubles.
The Conway City Council approved an ordinance that would allow the city to borrow $7.5 million for short-term financing for all or a portion of construction of the city’s new airport in the Lollie Bottoms. The council agreed that a plan needs to be in place well before the balloon payment at the end of the term comes.
(1997)
The University of Central Arkansas radio station, KUCA FM 91.3, won five grand-prize awards at the National Broadcasting Society annual convention. The awards were almost half of those awarded in the 12 categories. KUCA also was a runner-up in one category.
Carl Stuart Middle School Vice Principal Jerry Whitmore has been named Recycling Educator of the Year by Reynolds Recycling for his dedication to implementing recycling in the school’s curriculum. When Whitmore became vice principal in 1991, he became concerned about the amount of waste the school was contributing to the Conway Landfill, so he started an aluminum can recycling program to reduce it. The school won last year’s Reynolds Kids, Cans, Plus! aluminum recycling contest for Central Arkansas school. The school is currently the front runner for this year’s edition of the contest.
(1972)
The Conway Chamber of Commerce and the Faulkner County Historical Society dedicated an historical marker at Roden’s Mill on Sunday afternoon. Simms McClintock, FCHS president, presided and introduced W.E. Bailey of Enola, who moderated a panel discussion in which residents or former residents of the community participated. Several people reminisced about family and life that was centered around the area. They included George Watson, County Judge Jesse Carter, Frank McHenry, and Noah Carter, who was born at Roden’s Mill. Carter’s father, George Washington Carter, was a partner with Joe Roden in the mill operation.
The Arkansas Highway Commission last week approved two highway betterment projects in Faulkner County. The commission proposes to resurface the shoulders on seven miles of Highway 6 from Conway north, and 4.6 miles of Highway 60 from the Toad Suck Bridge east.
