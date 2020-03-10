March 10
(2010)
More than 350 Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce members and their guests attended the annual banquet. Calley Livingston was honored as Student of the Year at GHS while Lady Love Hines was named Volunteer of the Year.
Hannah Gore, a junior at Vilonia High School, was crowned Miss Vilonia at the Vilonia Royalty Pageant.
Property owners inside the Conway School District would be asked to vote on a millage increase of 1.9 mills in September. The proceeds would provide the funds to service the debt associated with the construction of a new elementary school and the reconstruction of Conway High.
(1995)
Jennifer Smeltzer, Paul Williams and Jessica Kelley, fourth-grade students in Alisa Paladino’s class at Theodore Jones Elementary, were pictured putting finishing touches on their robots.
Hendrix was planning to build two three-story buildings, one to house chemistry, physics and mathematics and one to house biology and psychology. The new plan also called for the demolition of Reynolds and Buhler halls as well as the Bailey Library.
Theodore Elementary third grade teacher Sheila Lovelady and special education teacher Sheila Ballentine, were pictured flipping burgers at McDonald’s, making good on a pledge they made if their students would read at least 3,000 books.
(1970)
The Western Union Telegraph Company made application to the Federal Communications Commission for permission to close its office at 915 Front Street and to provide substitute service from the Faulkner County Collection Agency, 903 Parkway. Mrs. Mary Moore was manager of the Conway office.
The state Board of Education adopted new standards for certifying school teachers after September 1, 1970. Teachers currently certified would not have to meet the standards.
Miss Julie Isom, bride-elect of Bobby Hill, was being feted with miscellaneous bridal showers. The couple planned a spring wedding.
(1945)
Rev. John Maury Allin was named rector of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, succeeding Rev. Coatesworth P. Lewis, canon of Trinity cathedral who had been serving at St. Peter’s part time since the resignation of Rev. George Culleney.
Dave H. Ward, bus body manufacturer, was appointed by Gov. Laney to serve on the board of trustees for Arkansas A.M. & N. College at Pine Bluff.
The largest group from Faulkner County in several months left for physical examinations at Camp Robinson. The group of 118 traveled by chartered bus with Wayne Jeffries acting as corporal and Cecil B. Garrett and E.L. Brady, Jr. assistants.
(1920)
Elias Kuykendall of Wooster, who could boast of being part of the first family to settle permanently in what is now Faulkner County, would make a race for county treasurer. Mr. Kuykendall’s grandfather settled in this territory in 1800 and his father was born here in 1821. His grandfather was in the territorial Senate of Arkansas when it was admitted to statehood in 1836. Mr. Kuykendall was one of two surviving members, the other being Jo Frauenthal of Conway, of a company of militiamen, headed by the late Col. L.C. Lincoln, who went from Conway to participate in the Brooks-Baxter War of 1873.
